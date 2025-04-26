  • home icon
  "Be more powerful" - Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O eager to rediscover his frightening form at flyweight

“Be more powerful” - Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O eager to rediscover his frightening form at flyweight

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 26, 2025 08:50 GMT
Nong-O looks to be more powerful in the flyweight division
Nong-O looks to be more powerful in the flyweight division

Nong-O has made a name for himself by finishing fights with precision and power, but he's had to recalibrate since moving down to flyweight.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion admits the power he once relied on hasn't entirely followed him into the lighter division - but he's been working to change that ahead of his rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, he said he didn't change much in terms of techniques:

"Change my techniques? Not really that much, what I did was train to further develop my power."
"My old power wasn’t there because now I’m at a lighter weight, but I try to hit with more power, be more powerful in this division."

Now, with more time in the division and a renewed focus on strength, he's hoping to bring back the knockout threat that made him so feared at bantamweight.

“I trained every kick possible” - Nong-O ready to fight fire-with-fire in possible world title eliminator rematch with Kongthoranee

Kongthoranee edged out a split decision win during Nong-O's divisional debut against him, but the former bantamweight champ has no intention of reading the judges' scorecards again.

This time around, Nong-O is angling for a knockout, and he thinks he can do it.

"I think I can knock him out with a kick," he said. "I can’t say if I knock him out with a leg kick, a body kick, or a kick to the head, because I trained for every scenario. I trained every kick possible. Let’s see in the game."

With a possible title shot on the line, there's no room for caution. ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place on May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Fight fans in Canada and the United States can stream it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by C. Naik
