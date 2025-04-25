“I trained every kick possible” - Nong-O ready to fight fire-with-fire in possible world title eliminator rematch with Kongthoranee

Clean wins aren't easy to come by in combat sports. The fights that fans enjoy the best are often the closest ones, but that closeness can sometimes leave things feeling unsettled.

That's where Nong-O Hama finds himself heading into his rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31. Their first meeting in February of this year ended in a narrow split decision in favor of Kongthoranee. It's an outcome that didn't sit right with the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Nong-O sat down with ONE Championship ahead of fight night to speak about his preparation:

"I think I can knock him out with a kick. I can’t say if I knock him out with a leg kick, a body kick, or a kick to the head, because I trained for every scenario. I trained every kick possible. Let’s see in the game."

“My power is also still as hard as ever” - Nong-O is confident his knockout ability remains intact at this stage in his career

At 38 years of age, questions around speed and power inevitably start cropping up. But Nong-O has been keeping score in training, and from what he can see, his weapons are still sharp

"I asked my trainer this question, and he said that I am faster, but my power is also still as hard as ever."

The Thai legend is tired of close calls - he wants a clear result. And if that clear result is a knockout, even better.

“I predict this fight will end with a clear result. It would be better if it ended with a knockout, not a decision, so that there would be solid evidence and no controversy later.”

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and the United States can catch the action live with an active Prime Video subscription.

