“My power is also still as hard as ever” - Nong-O confident his knockout ability remains intact at this stage in his career

Some facets of the game of Thai legend Nong-O Hama may have undergone changes but he believes the power he has become known for is still intact even at this late stage of his career.
The 38-year-old Evolve MMA standout moved to underscore it in an interview with ONE Championship, aligned with his scheduled return to action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
"I asked my trainer this question, and he said that I am faster, but my power is also still as hard as ever."
At ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O is featured in the headlining contest that will see him take on fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch.
It comes on the heels of their first encounter last Feb., where Kongthoranee spoiled the flyweight debut of longtime bantamweight campaigner and former world champion Nong-O with a split decision victory.
Nong-O says Kongthoranee rematch will have different outcome
Nong-O Hama said his rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 will see a different outcome, with him on top with a convincing victory. He made this assurance in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how their game plan for fight night is to be decisive and aggressive no matter what happens.
The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion said:
"I promise that this rematch won’t be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments."
Apart from exacting payback, Nong-O is out to halt a two-fight skid at ONE Fight Night 31.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthornaee vs. Nong-O II is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.