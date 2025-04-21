  • home icon
  • “My power is also still as hard as ever” - Nong-O confident his knockout ability remains intact at this stage in his career

“My power is also still as hard as ever” - Nong-O confident his knockout ability remains intact at this stage in his career

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 21, 2025 00:50 GMT
Thai legend Nong-O says power is still intact even at this stage of his career. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Thai legend Nong-O says power is still intact even at this stage of his career. [Photo by ONE Championship]

Some facets of the game of Thai legend Nong-O Hama may have undergone changes but he believes the power he has become known for is still intact even at this late stage of his career.

The 38-year-old Evolve MMA standout moved to underscore it in an interview with ONE Championship, aligned with his scheduled return to action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O said:

"I asked my trainer this question, and he said that I am faster, but my power is also still as hard as ever."

At ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O is featured in the headlining contest that will see him take on fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

It comes on the heels of their first encounter last Feb., where Kongthoranee spoiled the flyweight debut of longtime bantamweight campaigner and former world champion Nong-O with a split decision victory.

Nong-O says Kongthoranee rematch will have different outcome

Nong-O Hama said his rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 will see a different outcome, with him on top with a convincing victory. He made this assurance in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how their game plan for fight night is to be decisive and aggressive no matter what happens.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion said:

"I promise that this rematch won’t be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments."
Apart from exacting payback, Nong-O is out to halt a two-fight skid at ONE Fight Night 31.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthornaee vs. Nong-O II is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
