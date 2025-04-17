Nong-O's keys to victory over Kongthoranee in flyweight Muay Thai sequel at ONE Fight Night 31

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has a tough test awaiting him in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, but the striking veteran is ready to dig deep and turn his fortunes around inside the storied Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On May 2, live in U.S. primetime, the living legend runs it back against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai battle, slightly over a year after he fell to a narrow split decision loss to him in the same venue.

His motivation is at its peak heading into this sequel, and the 38-year-old is confident things won't end the same way as it did last year.

Before he trades leather against the No. 3-ranked divisional contender, Sportskeeda MMA analyzes what he can tap into to ensure he gets his hand raised inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Here they are:

#1. Nong-O's veteran experience and world-class fight IQ

A striking legend in a league of his own with more than 300 fights under his belt, Nong-O has faced many different styles of the art. Moreover, with a blueprint from his first scrap, the 38-year-old should adjust in this bout almost instantly.

Kongthoranee controlled multiple stretches of their nine-minute war behind his dynamite kicks and combinations. But the 38-year-old can should be able to slow down oncoming traffic by tapping into his fight IQ to keep the Sor Sommai martial artist at bay from the start.

This tool will prove useful the deeper the tie goes. Should he make his compatriot miss more than he lands, the former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai ruler can take charge behind what he does best — picking the best shots, baiting opponents, and countering whenever an opportunity pops up.

#2. Nong-O's venomous leg kicks

The eight-time ONE world champion's modus operandi throughout his two decade-long career lies in his crushing kicking game, one that led to many devilish highlight-reel moments, including that merciless finish of British legend Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1.

It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if he sticks to the same tactics to hurt his opposite number.

Kongthoranee's speed is one of his trump cards, but the Evolve MMA athlete can swing hard and low with his basebal bat-like shots, the Sor Sommai man will be in for a torrid time.

Expect him to attack with kicks from the outside and inside, high and low, as he closes the distance to follow up with a variety of shots. Even if Kongthoranee deploys a poker face and battles on, these massive leg kicks will add up as the war wages on.

Just ask Hiroaki Suzuki, who had the left side of his body tenderized by Nong-O's not-so-secret tool.

#3. Nong-O's concussive fists

Should Nong-O make Kongthoranee catch more air and slow him down with his lethal kicks, expect him to apply the final ace in his sleeve — his educated hands.

He will let his hands go at ease, and he'll throw them all while landing more of his whipping kicks. His left and right are both equally potent, so he'd have either ready in the opposite direction wherever Kongthoranee designs to pull his guard high.

If he manages to bypass the No. 3-ranked contender's first line of defense, he will get closer and maybe even throw uppercuts or elbows just to wrap things up with another highlight-reel moment or to score more points.

Kongthoranee may not be an easy opponent to overcome, but as long as Nong-O brings the right strategy to the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', he would have it in him to even the scores and shake up the entire flyweight Muay Thai division.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

