FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai icon Nong-O shows off his legend status in textbook beating of Saemapetch in Singapore

The great Nong-O Hama has forged a legacy of dominance in ONE Championship by defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship a record-tying seven times. His November 2019 destruction of fellow Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex ranks among his best defenses.

Highly rated by fans for their constant pursuit of a finish, the compatriots got off to a cautious start out of respect for each other's power. Despite Saemapetch being the younger of the two, Nong-O was the one to initiate most of the exchanges.

Late in the second round, Nong-O dropped the challenger twice with a flurry of uppercuts after trapping him against the ropes. With Saemapetch on wobbly legs, the Evolve MMA affiliate continued the beatdown in round three. Despite Saemapetch's hearty resolve, the champion put him to sleep at the 1:46 mark of the fourth round.

Rewatch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Aside from defending the gold, this knockout of Saemapetch kickstarted a vicious run for Nong-O, as he would finish his next four challengers in spectacular fashion to extend his winning streak to 10.

However, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty ended his reign in April 2023, and he has since lost four of his last five forays inside the circle.

Nong-O out for blood at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O's most recent outing was a razor-thin split-decision defeat against third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in February.

But with many fans and fighters, like Jonathan Haggerty, believing Nong-O should have won that match, the 38-year-old legend can exact his revenge over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

