  "I actually thought he won that fight" - Jonathan Haggerty says Nong-O looked outstanding in his flyweight Muay Thai debut

“I actually thought he won that fight” - Jonathan Haggerty says Nong-O looked outstanding in his flyweight Muay Thai debut

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 20, 2025 06:49 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty and Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty and Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty was impressed with former opponent Nong-O Hama's recent flyweight Muay Thai debut. Haggerty defeated Nong-O in April of 2023 to take the bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

Not long after, Nong-O decided to move down to flyweight, where he recently competed against Thai countryman Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. Haggerty says that despite the loss, he believes Nong-O could've won that fight as it was very close.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Haggerty gave his former opponent his props.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The General' said:

"Yeah, he looked great. I actually thought he won that fight, if I’m honest. His body looked great. I felt like his punch resistance wasn’t there. But it’s good. He’s done well and I’m excited to see his next fight."

Next up for Haggerty, he will need to get past adversity when he takes on one of the most accomplished opponents of his career.

Jonathan Haggerty set to do battle with Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty takes on Chinese icon Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
