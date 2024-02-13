“Be prepared at all times” - Thai legend Superbon Singha Mawynn looking sharp and in fight shape during training with famed coach Trainer Gae

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is staying ready for his next opportunity with ONE Championship.

In January 2023, Superbon’s historic three-fight run ended when Chingiz Allazov dethroned him of ONE gold with a second-round knockout. The Thai superstar was devastated by the result, but he quickly bounced with a highlight-reel knockout win against Tayfun Ozcan in June.

Six months after defeating Ozcan, Superbon temporarily left the ONE featherweight kickboxing division and fought Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. The matchup delivered five action-packed rounds, with Tawanchai retaining his throne with a unanimous decision win.

It’s unclear what’s next for Superbon. With that said, he’s staying ready and continuing to evolve his game with the legendary Trainer Gae. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing king shared an update on Instagram by posting a training video with the following caption:

“Sharpen your weapons and be prepared at all times 💪🏽”

Superbon Singha Mawynn is preparing for seminar with Trainer Gae while waiting for next fight

Superbon Singha Mawynn isn’t waiting for his next ONE Championship appearance to cash a check. Instead, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is traveling around and teaching seminars, with an upcoming appearance scheduled for February 25 in Singapore.

Superbon provided an update about his upcoming seminar with Trainer Gae by saying this in a recently posted Instagram video:

“Hi everyone, I’m Superbon and Trainer Gae. We’re going to teach Muay Thai and kickboxing in our seminar in Singapore on February 25th. Come and join us at Evolve MMA.”

At 33 years old, Superbon Singha Mawynn has gas left in the tank for another world title run. The question is, who will he face next to potentially earn a rematch against Chingiz Allazov? Assuming he hasn’t done enough, Superbon could face Tawanchai or Marat Grigorian in kickboxing rematches.