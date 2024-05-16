‘Beast’ Jarred Brooks says he won’t back down from megastars like Demetrious Johnson and Jonathan Haggerty

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks just wants to fight. But he wants to fight the absolute best, and that means he's after the biggest names in ONE Championship.

It doesn't matter what sport they play, or how much bigger they are. Brooks wants all the smoke.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Brooks says he will need to take care of business against his next opponent, who has yet to be revealed. And then he is looking at fights against two big names he dropped in the interview.

'The Monkey God' stated:

"We can go to whoever I'm fighting next. Then we can go to Demetrious Johnson and Jonathan Haggerty."

Brooks was last seen at this historic ONE 166: Qatar earlier this year, in a highly anticipated rematch with archrival 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.

However, the 31-year-old Mash Fight Team representative spiked the Filipino on his head, resulting in a disqualification loss for the American. Brooks, in the process, relinquished the ONE Championship belt to Pacio.

Now, the no.1-ranked strawweight MMA contender says he's ready to make a return in order to reclaim what he feels is rightfully his.

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks knows gold won't define him: "Everybody knows I'm the true champion"

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks believes he still wears the strawweight crown on his head, despite Joshua Pacio being in possession of his belt.

The American says he may have lost the title in the worst possible way, but he is confident fans know who the real number one is.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who they put me up against. Everybody knows I'm the true champion."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Jarred Brooks' next fight.