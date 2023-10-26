“Beast mode” - Fans ready to watch BJJ legend ‘Buchecha’ get back on track inside the Circle

Brazilian Jiu-jitsu legend and ONE Championship MMA heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is ready to start another fight camp and make his return to action.

In his most recent bout, 'Buchecha' suffered the first loss of his young MMA career when he battled in an unbelievable war with Senegalese wrestling warrior Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 this past August.

In a recent video posted by the heavyweight grappling specialist, we saw him putting work inside the gym after taking some time away:

"No matter how long it takes, no matter how far."

Fans are absolutely thrilled to see their favorite heavyweight strangler back in action:

Comments on the video

@rockfood_by_rolad is so stoked about 'Buchecha' coming back that he sounded like he's the one fighting:

"WAR MACHINE 🔥🙌🙌warior meo brother ❤️👊😉 @marcusbuchecha"

Fellow heavyweight MMA fighter Marcos 'Pezão' Rogerio de Lima pointed out Almeida's underrated striking prowess:

"And goat boxing is sharp huh ✌🏾👊🏾🦍"

@paulo_silva_csm, @caiofagundes336, @ant_woodz and @mr.huntingtonbeach are all in support for the 13-time BJJ world champion:

"Let's go champ"

"Monstro"

"Forever Stud!!!!"

"Beast mode. Always working"

While @maybeitsgeeky, on the other hand, commended Almeida's choice of lyrical reference for his caption:

"You just quoted Backstreet Boys & I love you for that 😂"

At the moment, no official bout has been attached to Almeida. Being a 17-time BJJ world champion, however, the grappling wizard is not the kind to rest on his laurels too long.

Upon bursting into the MMA scene, the grappling icon quickly became one of the most promising prospects in MMA's heavyweight division. Going 4-0 with a 100% finish rate in his first year alone, the entire MMA world was immediately put on notice.

Sky's the limit for Almeida, who is at the peak of his athletic prime at 33 years old. We can't wait for him to enter the circle and fight again.