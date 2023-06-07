Relive the legendary start of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida's insane dominance in the IBJJF

Undefeated ONE heavyweight fighter Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is the most decorated and accomplished grappler to ever grace the sport of MMA. With 17 world championships in competitive jiu-jitsu under his belt, it's hard to deny this fact. 'Buchecha' has dominated the sport like no other, becoming one of its legends in Gi and No Gi.

Perhaps his most memorable appearance on jiu-jitsu's world stage was when he won his first-ever IBJJF world title in 2012. Almeida formally announced that he had arrived to conquer the mats when he won gold in both his weight class and in the Absolute Open Weights.

IBJFF, the world's leading jiu-jtisu organization, posted a throwback video of Almeida's domination in the 2012 Worlds:

"Worlds 2012 Highlights."

The then-21-year-old Almeida submitted Leonardo Leite via armbar in the finals of the ultra-heavyweight division and then outpointed Leonardo Nogueira in the finals of the openweight division. With two gold medals hung around his neck on the podium, 'Buchecha' officially begun his near-decade-long dominance of the sport.

After winning every major world title in jiu-jitsu, Almeida decided to try his hand at MMA in 2021. Unsurprisingly, his stellar grappling has helped him win all of his four bouts o date.

Under the ONE Championship banner, Almeida has inished all of his bouts in the first round, including a heel hook submission win over former ONE interim heavyweight world title contender Kirill Grishenko.

With four straight first-round wins in just 12 months, 'Buchecha' has undeniably skyrocketed himself to his division's world title picture.

At the moment, the 33-year-old BJJ icon is slated to face Senegalese wrestling icon Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4. If Almeida runs through 'Reug Reug', he might be looking at his first-ever MMA world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 13 will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.

