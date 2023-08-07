"Beat him this round" - Israel Adesanya shows surprising confidence in Jake Paul's ability to take on Nate Diaz in MMA

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya weighed in on the recently concluded showdown between American YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

Paul and Diaz went the distance in their 10-round bout this past weekend at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. But, the more experienced boxer Paul came out on top against yet another mixed martial arts legend. 'The Problem Child' extended his professional boxing record to 7-1.

After the fight, Jake Paul offered to run it back against Nate Diaz in a mixed martial arts setting to keep it fair for his opponent. He also doubled down on his $10 million offer for a one-off fight in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Israel Adesanya discussed the fight on his YouTube channel and also delved into a potential rematch in MMA. 'Izzy' stated that Paul had his respect for being willing to take on Diaz in MMA but also expressed his confidence in Paul's hard work and dedication to the game.

“I liked the fight. It was a good fight. If they do it back in MMA, much respect to Jake but I know he will be ready for it. He will train and stuff. But um yeah, f*****g beat him this round. It’s f*****g good.”

Check out Adesanya's comments on YouTube below [7:14]:

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland beef ahead of their potential UFC 293 fight

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland continued their social media war ahead of their reported matchup for UFC 293 in Australia.

With UFC 293 just a month away and still no confirmation on the UFC's part, both fighters argued about taking on each other on short notice. Strickland presented his case for always being willing to take on a fight.

"UFC history Sean fight this good guy on a 2 day notice. "Sure" Sean fight this guy we want to be the next big name in the top 5 if he beats you "Sure" Sean we might have you fly across the world on a 5 week notice to fight the Chinese Champion. "Sure" LMAO........."

Check out his tweet below:

Israel Adesanya hit right back, claiming that Strickland has been preparing for the fight for longer and that they both will have the same time to prepare for each other.

"Lol “5 weeks”. You been training since your last fight. We both fighting on short notice, you’re not doing nothing special, you dirty cu*t."

Check out the champion's tweet below:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Lol “5 weeks”. You been training since your last fight. We both fighting on short notice, you’re not doing nothing special, you dirty cunt.

