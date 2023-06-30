"Beat the sh*t out of him - Renato Moicano predicts one-sided beatdown in Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

Renato Moicano weighed on the upcoming featherweight championship unification bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, which is scheduled to headline UFC 290 next Saturday.

In a video uploaded to Reddit, Moicano predicted what he believes will transpire in the highly anticipated main event. Despite Rodriguez's impressive performance against Josh Emmett, Moicano believes that 'Volk' will get his hand raised as he returns to 145lbs following his loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

He said:

"[Alexander] Volkanovski gonna beat him in a very very very strong demonstration and display of skills."

'Money' noted that it was an attempt on his part to remain professional with his response. He then took a more direct approach and mentioned that he doesn't believe that the fight will be very competitive at all, saying:

"I don't even know what I'm saying, brother. I'm trying to put some fancy words, but f*ck that. Volkanovski is going over there and beat the sh*t out of him. That's are my thoughts."

It will be interesting to see whether Moicano's prediction will be correct or if there will be a changing of the guard at featherweight with 'Pantera' becoming the new undisputed UFC featherweight champion.

Alexander Volkanovski says Yair Rodriguez is one of his most dangerous opponents

Despite fighters like Renato Moicano picking Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Yair Rodriguez decisively, the reigning featherweight champion is preparing for a tough fight.

During his appearance on ESPN's DC & RC, 'Volk' complimented Rodriguez on his ascention up the featherweight rankings and his skillset. He mentioned that he unpredictable as it pertains to his approach to a fight and because of that, is taking him very seriously, saying:

"I think he's one of the most dangerous guys I've probably ever faced. But would I say he's one of the hardest fights I've had? No, there's probably a lot of ways I can win this. Dangerous? I think he's definitely one of the most dangerous fighters I've ever faced. That's how seriously I'm taking Yair." [29:09 - 29:24]

Poll : 0 votes