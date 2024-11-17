"Beautiful jiu-jitsu" - Fans loving Danielle Kelly's calculated and hard-fought grappling chess match against Jessa Khan

Revenge was sweet for Danielle Kelly, as she defeated her former tormentor Jessa Khan in their second meeting in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 to become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Kelly scored a unanimous decision victory against the IBJJFF world champion, and ONE Championship has looked back at Kelly's clinical performance by republishing highlights of that world championship battle on their Instagram account recently.

The video's caption read:

"Danielle Kelly captured the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title with his dazzling display against Jessa Khan 🤩 Can she reclaim the gold against Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video? @daniellekellybjj"

The Silver Fox BJJ representative threatened more submission attempts and was awarded more catches throughout the 10-minute round to secure the victory.

Because of this incredible display of grappling skills, fans have sent positive messages for Kelly, particularly from users @anacvierajj, @delrayatlantic, @ramifight, and @sevren_steez, who commented:

"Uau, what match! Beautiful jiu jitsu, dominated it! @daniellekellybjj 👏👏"

"When You Carried your opponent cross the side.💪That was Incredible !!! I Think U did it so you can hear from your team in your corner... ??? True ???"

"They both won in my book. That was a good battle on both ends you gotta add Danielle had guidance the whole round through, while Jessa had few. Jessa didn't back down for nothing! I'm saving this battle for sure."

"The ankle pull against the cage is genius"

Danielle Kelly to face Mayssa Bastos in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 26 for the world title

After that triumph against Khan, the 28-year-old American star yielded the 26-pound golden belt to Mayssa Bastos during her first world title defense in August 2024 at ONE Fight Night 24.

Four months later, she will have an opportunity to reclaim her lost glory after the world's largest martial arts organization booked Kelly a rematch with the nine-time IBJJF world champion on Dec. 6 as part of the ONE Fight Night 26 card, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 26 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

