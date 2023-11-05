"Beautiful Scorpio Masterpiece" - UFC beauty Arianny Celeste shows off intimate tattoo in blazing new snaps

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has sent fans into a frenzy after showing off her intimate tattoo.

Celeste made her debut as a ring girl in the promotion back in 2006 and has made quite the name for herself since then. She has a massive fan base which is quite evident by her three million plus Instagram followers. Moreover, they are quick to react to her posts on the social media platform.

It happened recently as well when Arianny Celeste took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself while flaunting an intimate tattoo that read "masterpiece". She captioned the post by saying:

"You can be a mess to one and a masterpiece to some , but what matters most is the acceptance and love u have for yourself. #scorpioseason"

Take a look at Celeste's post below:

Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comment section by expressing their admiration for the UFC ring girl. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Beautiful scorpio masterpiece"

"You are such a cutie Arianny"

"Absolutely gorgeous"

"Always numero uno"

Arianny Celeste opens up about facing awkward moments in the UFC

Having been in the UFC for over a decade now, Celeste has experienced a fair share of unforgettable, awkward, and humorous moments from behind the scenes. During an engaging interview with Iron magazine, she was asked to recall some awkward moments while working in the UFC.

Responding to the question, Arianny Celeste spoke about some of the awkward moments that occur backstage during weigh-ins, where fighters strip down to meet the scale's requirements. While recalling how she tries to look away when it happens, the UFC ring girl stated:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked. Then, all of the sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"