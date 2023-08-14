UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste turns heads in short skirt, showing off rarely-seen back tattoo 

Arianny Celeste, a prominent face among the UFC octagon-side ring girls, recently posted a bunch of images on Instagram that showed her rarely-seen back tattoo.
Donning a one-shoulder ribbed knit crop top with slant pockets zipper fly denim skirt, Celeste looked effortlessly elegant in the ensemble. She captioned the post:
"Enjoying the present, because life is a gift."
Check out the post below:
While the significance of the elegant ribbon tattoo is based on Celeste's interpretation, it may symbolize feminity, grace, or a reminder of a special event or person.
The UFC octagon girl posted the image from San Diego, where she's currently vacationing with her two-year-old son. She also posted images of them spending quality time together at San Diego Safari Park.
Needless to say, Arianny Celeste's simple yet elegant look captivated fans, with one fan writing:
"You are pretty in a mini skirt."
A fan with the username @javierrojas10_ wrote:
"You are so kind, humble, and grounded. Your approach to life is refreshing, [and] you deserve all the happiness in the world!!"
Meanwhile, @mmc2007 wrote:
"I hope San Diego has the weather you love!!!"
Check out some of the best reactions below:
How does Arianny Celeste keep her content diversified on Instagram?
Arianny Celeste maintains a diverse content palette on Instagram, where she commands a follower base of 3.1 million.
She maintains a well-rounded feed by juxtaposing alluring photos with fitness, fashion, and inspirational images. Her content creation insights center around sharing wisdom and her human side, which provides a relatable flavor to the audience.
Speaking about her strategy in an interview with Kollectin, Celeste stated:
"I try to keep my page super diversified. If [I post] a sexy photo, I make sure I follow up with a fitness or fashion photo. Something with inspiration that I've heard on a podcast or I've seen online. I just kind of keep it really diversified."
Speaking about the insights that she likes to share with her audience on creating content, she added:
"I like sharing wisdom and I want to share it. It's also a reminder for that I'm a human [too] and just to keep going."
Check out Arianny Celeste's comments below: