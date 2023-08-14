UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste turns heads in short skirt, showing off rarely-seen back tattoo 

Arianny Celeste, a prominent face among the UFC octagon-side ring girls, recently posted a bunch of images on Instagram that showed her rarely-seen back tattoo.

Donning a one-shoulder ribbed knit crop top with slant pockets zipper fly denim skirt, Celeste looked effortlessly elegant in the ensemble. She captioned the post:

"Enjoying the present, because life is a gift."

Check out the post below:

While the significance of the elegant ribbon tattoo is based on Celeste's interpretation, it may symbolize feminity, grace, or a reminder of a special event or person.

The UFC octagon girl posted the image from San Diego, where she's currently vacationing with her two-year-old son. She also posted images of them spending quality time together at San Diego Safari Park.

[via @ariannlyceleste on Instagram]

Needless to say, Arianny Celeste's simple yet elegant look captivated fans, with one fan writing:

"You are pretty in a mini skirt."

A fan with the username @javierrojas10_ wrote:

"You are so kind, humble, and grounded. Your approach to life is refreshing, [and] you deserve all the happiness in the world!!"

Meanwhile, @mmc2007 wrote:

"I hope San Diego has the weather you love!!!"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[via @ariannyceleste on Instagram]

How does Arianny Celeste keep her content diversified on Instagram?

Arianny Celeste maintains a diverse content palette on Instagram, where she commands a follower base of 3.1 million.

She maintains a well-rounded feed by juxtaposing alluring photos with fitness, fashion, and inspirational images. Her content creation insights center around sharing wisdom and her human side, which provides a relatable flavor to the audience.

Speaking about her strategy in an interview with Kollectin, Celeste stated:

"I try to keep my page super diversified. If [I post] a sexy photo, I make sure I follow up with a fitness or fashion photo. Something with inspiration that I've heard on a podcast or I've seen online. I just kind of keep it really diversified."

Speaking about the insights that she likes to share with her audience on creating content, she added:

"I like sharing wisdom and I want to share it. It's also a reminder for that I'm a human [too] and just to keep going."

Check out Arianny Celeste's comments below: