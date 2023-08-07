"As hot as the sun" - UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste turns heads in 'retired cowgirl' look at Lollapalooza music festival

Arianny Celeste recently took to Instagram to share photos of her time at the Lollapalooza music festival. In 2023, the annual festival took place from August 3rd through August 6th at Millennium Park in Chicago, Illinois.

Celeste captioned the post:

"Retired cowgirl. 🤠"

Check out Arianny Celeste's Instagram post below:

Fans responded to the post by offering Celeste plenty of compliments. @manpromisingyoung stated:

"As hot as the sun"

@xclusive._.wow questioned if the octagon girl was using filters:

"Filters r getring outta hand lol. There is no way your calf is that hard.🤔"

@a_entrekin7620 offered Celeste a bike ride, stating:

"Love the outfit!! Be great on the back of our bike"

@desternagle complimented her outfit as well as her looks:

"Retired or not, still hot 🔥 🔥 🔥 love the outfit 🙌"

@ilmecanico stated:

"Looking absolutely radiant as always 🙌"

@javierrojas10_ shared that he enjoys seeing Celeste happy, stating:

"Love seeing you happy and living your best life Arianny!! 🙌 ❤"

@yarishna claimed:

"Love this look my queen 😍 😍 😍"

@jennyfriedman1 suggested that the octagon girl may be hiding the identity of her boyfriend:

"So funny how your new man is such a mystery 😂"

@darren_valvliet_ claimed:

"She looks so cute, absolutely gorgeous 💖"

@kelly.mull.7 labeled Celeste:

"That’s one hot ass cow girl 🔥 🔥 🔥"

Check out the best fan reactions to Arianny Celeste's post below:

Fan reactions

Arianny Celeste weighs in on brawl between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Arianny Celeste has been with the UFC since 2006 and has been present for some of the most significant moments in the company's history. Celeste was working as an octagon girl at UFC 229, the best-selling event in promotional history, back in 2018.

The card was headlined by Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The latter was able to retain his lightweight title via fourth-round submission. Chaos followed the bout as a brawl involving both camps broke out. Celeste weighed in on the experience during a recent appearance on the UNLEASHED podcast, stating:

"It was crazy, I just looked at the girls and I was like 'Go, we need to go now.' Brookliyn [Wren] stayed back, she's like, 'What's going on?' But yeah, we just started running for the dressing room. There's also like security right behind us that was like pushing us to go, so we were fine."

Check out Arianny Celeste's comments on the brawl below (41:57):

McGregor and Nurmagomedov were both suspended for their roles in the brawl. Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov were also suspended.