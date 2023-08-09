“Look at this magic woman” - UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste wows fans with her ‘beautiful curves’ on social media

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has left a mark on the promotion's glamorous aspect. Since her inception in 2006, Celeste has transformed into an iconic symbol, clinching numerous 'Ring Girl of the Year' awards and adorning some of the most significant moments in UFC's chronicles.

Celeste's career as a professional model has thrived, with appearances in esteemed publications such as Sports Illustrated, Playboy, and Maxim. Her impact goes beyond the confines of the octagon, evident in her substantial Instagram following of more than 3.1 million, solidifying her status as a social media sensation. Moreover, she also actively connects with her fans through exclusive content on her OnlyF*ns platform.

Arianny Celeste recently posted a picture of herself adorned in a stunning pink outfit on Instagram. The image mesmerized her followers, prompting an influx of adoration and praise in the comment section.

Check out Celeste's post below:

One fan wrote:

"Absolutely stunning. So beautiful. ❤️😍"

Another wrote:

"ahhh so pretty 😍😍🔥"

Check out some more reactions below:

"@ariannyceleste you are the greatest knockout in UFC history 😉"

"Look at this magic woman."

"Oh my goodness so sexy."

"Most beautiful curves in the whole universe 😍😍😘"

Credits: Arianny Celeste on Instagram

Arianny Celeste talks about getting new breast implants

Arianny Celeste intrigued her Instagram followers by posting a story from Smith Plastic Surgery last month.

In the story, she held a breast implant in her hand and presented a contemplative question to her audience:

"Should I remove, go bigger, or go smaller?"

Check out Celeste's Instagram Story below:

Credits: @ariannyceleste on Instagram

The post attracted a lot of attention and replies from her fans, with some admiring her already stunning beauty. The UFC ring girl reacted by expressing her objectives:

"Thank you for the kind words. I am here because I have an encapsulation but I don't think many guys know what that is. It's like one of the breast implants is hardened outside and it got worse after I have regained, I was breastfeeding. So, I am ready to have some new b**bies."

She added:

"I don't think I'll be going bigger because I think I'll keep it normal and classy, I want them to look good in little dresses and still wear a size small."