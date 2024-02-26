"Beauty queen to Wanderlei Silva in 15 minutes" - Fans react to Miesha Tate's hilarious "before and after" photos of a fight 

Miesha Tate's hilarious "before and after" photos of a fight recently sparked fan reactions online.

The former UFC champion recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself before and after a fight. She captioned the post:

"Before and after. I hope you all find this. Something that really lights up your soul"

The pictures quickly garnered much attention from fans on the social media platform. While a fan compared her after pictures to UFC legend Wanderlei Silva, others showed her support. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Beauty queen to Wanderlei Silva in 15 minutes. The good news is, when the swelling goes down you are back to 10, he will look like that for life."

"Gotta smile regardless of the situation we battle in our minds Happy Friday Miesha"

"Best attitude in the UFC!! Meisha is the best!"

Miesha Tate offers her take on the UFC 300 bout between Kayla Harrison and Holly Holm

Last month, Miesha Tate shared her thoughts on the highly anticipated bout between Kayla Harrison and Holly Holm at UFC 300. It was announced by Dana White that the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka has signed an exclusive contract with the UFC and will be competing against Holm in a bantamweight matchup at the promotion's historic event.

Interestingly, Harrison will make a significant 20-pound drop from her previous tenure as a two-time PFL women's lightweight champion. The same has led to many questioning if Harrison could make the weight limit for her UFC debut.

The same was the reaction of Tate, who was shocked to learn that Harrison would be making a 20-pound drop for her UFC debut. During her recent appearance on the SiriusXM Fight Nation podcast, she said:

"When I saw that it was at 135 [pounds], I was shocked. Kayla Harrison begged for a 155-pound division at PFL, and she got it, and I think she has been great there. But I know she made 145 pounds before, and I think it was tough for her."

She added:

"I think 135 is going to really suck the life out of her and it's not the best move. I guess I'm speaking from my personal experience."

Check out Miesha Tate's comments below:

