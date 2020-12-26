Bec Rawlings on Paige VanZant joining BKFC; how a bareknuckle fight between them would go

Former UFC fighter and current Bellator MMA women’s flyweight competitor, Bec Rawlings, has chimed in with her views on Paige VanZant signing with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

Bec Rawlings asserted that a bare knuckle boxing match between her and former UFC rival Paige VanZant would witness her beat 12 Gauge in the very first round.

Currently, Rawlings fights for Bellator MMA whereas Paige VanZant has signed a multi-fight deal to fight exclusively for BKFC. Rowdy and 12 Gauge are no strangers to one another, as they’d clashed in a Strawweight bout during their time in UFC.

Rawlings came up short in that clash against Paige VanZant that took place in August of 2016. VanZant defeated her with a switch kick and follow-up punches for a KO win in round two of their fight.

Bec Rawlings believes that Paige VanZant wouldn’t even last a round with her in bare knuckle boxing

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Bec Rawlings opened up on a myriad of topics. Most prominently, she addressed Paige VanZant having signed with BKFC. Rawlings stated –

“I was and then I wasn’t [surprised she signed with the BKFC] because they probably just threw a ridiculous amount of money at her and she’s just seeing dollar signs…She’s very naive and thinking it’s just two weapons and I don’t think she realizes the skill set it takes, especially in bare-knuckle boxing to not take damage.”

“She hasn’t been the greatest with not taking damage. She’s known for being tough and that’s cause she takes a beating. I just don’t think she’s thought it through. I think after her first fight, whoever that is, I think she’ll probably realize that bare-knuckle boxing isn’t the sport for her.”

Additionally, Bec Rawlings explained that her time in the sport of bare knuckle boxing with the BKFC helped revamp her image. Rawlings noted that she alternated between wins and losses in her MMA career, before leaving UFC and going on her 3-0 undefeated run in the sport of bare knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner.

Rawlings added that her fighting style worked out really well in bareknuckle boxing and she used to miss MMA during that time.

Furthermore, Rawlings pointed out that she aims to have a rematch with Paige VanZant, and she would like to convince Bellator and BKFC to book a cross-promotional matchup between the two.

Rawlings emphasized that she would love to avenge her loss against Paige VanZant, adding that 12 Gauge has no hope against her in a bareknuckle boxing match. Rawlings said –

“I definitely feel like she wouldn’t get out of the first round with me. I’m very confident in that fight and I’d love to avenge my losses as best I could. Obviously it’s not MMA, it’s not avenging it completely but I would definitely love to fight her again.”

Moreover, Rawlings noted that although Paige VanZant is a great grappler and has some incredible kicks in her arsenal, she doesn’t see the former UFC fighter succeeding as a boxer.

What’s the weight??? Reps of 5. Getting my strength up for my upcoming @bareknucklefc fight in February!!! pic.twitter.com/EaKuBxifQ7 — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) December 12, 2020

Cool piece on some of my fight career 🤜🏻💥 pic.twitter.com/g6jtj9Yidc — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) September 28, 2020

Paige VanZant is expected to make her BKFC debut on February 5th, 2021. On the other hand, Bec Rawlings’ next fight is likely to be a MMA bout contested under the Bellator banner.