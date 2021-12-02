"Because I hate money" - Aljamain Sterling fires back at fan for suggesting he will not show up to defend the bantamweight title

Aljamain Sterling was crowned the new UFC bantamweight champion earlier this year after he was struck with an illegal knee to the head by Petr Yan. While Sterling was visibly rocked by the brutal strike, he has been on the receiving end of a significant amount of hate from MMA fans on social media, who've questioned whether he had oversold the impact of the knee and accused the champion of running scared from a rematch with the Russian.

Responding to one such fan on Twitter, who suggested that the 'Funkmaster' will not show up to his next fight and would rather hold on to the title for as long as he can, Sterling wrote:

"Yes, because I hate money. you’re right!"

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan were slated to renew their rivalry in a rematch at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi; however, Sterling had to pull out of the fight due to lingering neck issues. Following the withdrawal, a number of fans have accused him of being scared of defending the title.

Sterling has previously stated that he is no longer affected by the negativity shown by the fans, but he often responds to the hate that he continues to receive on social media.

Aljamain Sterling on what makes him super confident going into Petr Yan rematch

Aljamain Sterling has stated that he has been dealing with a lot of hate from fans on social media every day, which he sees as an opportunity to prove everyone wrong. He has also revealed what makes him so confident heading into his rematch with Petr Yan. In a recent conversation with Michael Bisping and Brendan Fitzgerald, here's what Sterling said:

"I've got an opportunity to prove them wrong and prove myself right. And all of my people that support me, prove them right as well, you know. So at the end of the day, I'm looking at it like it's whatever off of a dove's back but I know what I'm capable of. At the end of the day, when I'm on, I feel like I'm one of the best guys in the world and that's what makes me feel super confident going into this rematch."

Sterling also addressed whether he wishes to fight Petr Yan in his next UFC fight:

“Petr Yan, a hundred percent. And that fight with him and Sandhagen gives me all the confidence in the world because he’s a human being, I know he can bleed, and I know he can be choked the f**k out. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Aljamain Sterling also revealed that he is expected to make his return to the UFC sometime during February or March 2022; however, an official date is yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Watch Aljamain Sterling's full conversation with Michael Bisping and Brendan Fitzgerald below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak