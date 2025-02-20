“Become the best in jiu-jitsu and MMA” - Kade Ruotolo shares the legacy he wants to cement as a martial artist

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and now mixed martial arts fighter Kade Ruotolo has big dreams and aspirations for his fighting career. The 22-year-old Californian is looking to become a world champion in two sports, and he takes the next step toward that goal in his next fight.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent pre-fight interview, Ruotolo made his intentions clear.

The ATOS gym representative said:

"That’s the goal. To become the best in jiu-jitsu and MMA. So yeah, ticking away at that, one step at a time."

Kade Ruotolo is set for his return to the Circle when he takes on Nicolas Vigna in a three-round lightweight MMA bout.

The two lock horns at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Kade Ruotolo full of confidence heading into third MMA fight: "I’m the favorite coming into it"

22-year-old Kade Ruotolo is not one to lack confidence. Heading into his third MMA fight this week at ONE 171: Qatar, the Californian has declared total victory over Nicolas Vigna.

Ruotolo told Bangkok Post:

"I think, in my own mind, I always consider myself a favorite. You gotta be right? From a confidence standpoint. So yeah, internally for me, I think I’m the favorite coming into it. On the outside perspective, that could be varied. He’s got more MMA experience, I’ve got more of the grappling experience. So..yeah, I think safe to say [I’m the favorite]."

