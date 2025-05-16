“Become a champion again before I retire” - Nong-O explains what fuels his career renaissance at flyweight

At this stage in his legendary career, Nong-O Hama could’ve walked away with his legacy fully intact. But instead of riding off into retirement, he dropped down to flyweight and found a second wind.
After a long reign as ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, Nong-O’s recent move down a division has breathed new life into his career. He stumbled in his first flyweight bout, but now that he has regained his footing, he is looking towards dominating this division.
It doesn't matter who ONE Championship puts in front of him - he'll gave to go through them all anyway if he wants to get to the top. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, he said:
"Well, I really do not have the name, but one thing that has been in my head is that I really want to become a champion again before I retire. So that's the number one thing that I've been thinking about."
At 38, he’s seen it all and fought the best. But the fire still burns, with that sense of unfinished business pushing him forward. And if all goes to plan, we'll see Nong-O back at the top sooner or later.
Watch the full interview below:
Nong-O says he’ll let his fists do the talking, tells critics to keep watching his greatness
Nong-O’s been around long enough to know that critics will always talk. Back at bantamweight, some questioned if his best days were behind him. But his dominant win at ONE Fight Night 31 was a reminder that he’s still got plenty left in the tank.
"No, I don't really want to say anything," he said. "I just want them to keep their eyes on me and just look at what I can do."
