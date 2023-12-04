Behind-the-Scenes: Sneak peek into UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer's collaboration with OnlyF*ns

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek into her collaboration with OnlyF*ns.

Palmer is one of the most popular ring girls in the UFC right now. Having been with the company for over a decade now, she has made quite the name for herself and has won the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022). Moreover, she has also featured in some of the world's most renowned fashion magazines.

Apart from this, Brittney Palmer is also a contemporary painter, and she has recently collaborated with OnlyF*ns for an art project. She took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into her upcoming project with the exclusive content-sharing platform. While revealing that she will be painting a mural of three renowned creators on OnlyF*ns in Miami, she said:

"Excited that the @watchoftv video is live! Join me in Wynwood, Miami as I paint a mural featuring three renowned creators from OF. It’s been an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait to share more projects with you."

Take a look at her post below:

Brittney Palmer recalls life-changing accident

Brittney Palmer started her career quite young, at the age of 18, when she started working as a magician's assistant and a burlesque dancer in Las Vegas. However, at the age of 21, the trajectory of her career was changed because of a near-fatal accident.

During an interview with SunSport, Palmer recalled the time when she started to paint as a result of not being able to walk for three months and said:

"When I was 21 I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period I started to realise that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together. In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it, I just couldn't imagine dancing again."