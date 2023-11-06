"I was unable to walk for 3 months" - UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer recalls the near-fatal accident that turned her whole life around 

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer has recalled the near-fatal accident that turned her life around.

Palmer has been with the UFC for over a decade now. During her time as a ring girl, she has made quite the name for herself and is one of the most popular ring girls. She has won the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022) and has also been featured in some of the world's most prominent fashion magazines. Moreover, she is also an artist.

At just the age of 18, Brittney Palmer started working as a magician's assistant and a burlesque dancer in Las Vegas. However, she had a life-changing accident at the age of 21, which seemingly changed the trajectory of her career.

While speaking about the same during a recent interview with SunSport, Palmer recalled the time when she started to paint as a result of not being able to for three months and said:

"When I was 21 I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period I started to realise that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together. In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it, I just couldn't imagine dancing again."

Brittney Palmer speaks about being a viral success on Instagram

Brittney Palmer has cultivated a massive legion of followers over time on Instagram. Speaking about it during an appearance on the Neon Confidential podcast, Palmer revealed her secrets of reaching viral success on Instagram. She spoke about the knowledge and strategies that helped her to social media stardom and said:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. I'm very blessed and lucky to literally live a really fun and adventurous life. But it is a very time consuming part of a job or situation... I try to do a rhythm... it's like art, modeling and promoting my stuff."