“They love the hot modelling thing” - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer shares her secrets to viral Instagram success

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has garnered immense popularity within the mixed martial arts universe, captivating audiences worldwide at various UFC events. Palmer's presence has grown synonymous with the sport since her UFC debut in 2011 at UFC 125, confirming her place as one of its most recognizable faces.

Palmer has cultivated a legion of devoted admirers who are lured by her fascinating aura. Her online presence, especially on Instagram with over 1.1 million followers, attests to her popularity. Each photo she shares becomes a captivating attraction, garnering attention and drawing in an enthusiastic crowd.

Beyond her presence inside the octagon, Brittney Palmer has a passion for the world of art. She is regarded as a modern artist for her vivid and personalized creations, exhibiting her ability via adapted artworks and engaging depictions of popular culture figures.

During a conversation on the Neon Confidential podcast, Brittney Palmer revealed her knowledge of reaching viral success on Instagram. She shared the secrets and strategies that propelled her to social media stardom:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. I'm very blessed and lucky to literally live a really fun and adventurous life. But it is a very time consuming part of a job or situation... I try to do a rhythm... it's like art, modeling and promoting my stuff."

She added:

"To be honest... like clickbait, they love like hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."

Looking into Brittney Palmer's career as an artist

Brittney Palmer has made considerable progress as a model in addition to her blossoming UFC career. Her exceptional talents and mesmerizing beauty have gained her tremendous acclaim, including a four-time victor of the renowned World MMA Awards 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award in 2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022.

Brittney Palmer has ventured beyond her established career as a ring girl to showcase her exceptional talent as an artist. Her artistic journey began amidst a tragic incident when she endured a car accident that rendered her bedridden, interrupting her budding career as a professional dancer in Las Vegas.

During this difficult period, Palmer resorted to painting and visual art for personal expression and healing. As a result, she decided to deepen her creative studies. She moved to Los Angeles and enrolled at the University of California, where she studied art history and classical portraiture.

The UFC octagon girl has evolved as a talented artist. Her intriguing paintings have been shown in renowned exhibits in locations such as Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Hong Kong, and Milan.

