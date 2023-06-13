"One of the best in the game" - Fans shower praise as UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer poses for solo art exhibition

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer recently posted some behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations for her upcoming solo art exhibition 'High Frequency' in Las Vegas on July 6. The veteran model, who's also a contemporary artist and designer, showed off her paintings and artwork while posing for a photoshoot.

Fans and users were highly impressed by the 35-year-old's vision for art and her photoshoot. They took to the comments section to make their thoughts on Palmer known.

The photographer behind the shoot praised Brittney Palmer and wrote:

"Always a pleasure collaborating with you, Britt! Excited for your show!"

One fan claimed Palmer was among the best in the business and wrote:

"For real, one of the best in the game right now."

One user wrote:

"Amazingly Beautiful. #OctagonGoddessesBestPartOfTheUFC."

Another fan praised Brittney Palmer for her looks and talent, writing:

"When beauty meets talent."

Another user wrote:

"Perfection at its best. The best."

One fan expressed how much they're looking forward to attending Palmer's art exhibition and wrote:

"Get it!!! Can't wait!"

One user pointed out Palmer's glow and wrote:

"Look at that stunning princess glowing."

Another user wrote:

"Beautiful young lady."

One fan praised the veteran ring girl, stating:

"@brittneypalmer You're pretty, talented..."

Screenshots from @brittneypalmer on Instagram.

Is Brittney Palmer an artist? Looking into the UFC ring girl's career as an artist

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is undoubtedly one of the most well-known octagon girls in the promotion and is often seen at pay-per-view events alongside Arianny Celeste, Camila Oliveira, Chrissy Blair, and Carly Baker.

Palmer is highly accomplished as a ring girl and model, having won the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022). She has also been featured in some of the world's most prominent fashion magazines and even appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine in 2012.

Interestingly, Palmer began her journey as an artist after suffering an unfortunate tragedy. After kickstarting her performing arts career as a professional dancer in Las Vegas, Palmer was in a car accident that left her bedridden for an extended period of time.

During this time, she started working on her paintings and visual art before moving to Los Angeles to study art history and classic portraiture at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Brittney Palmer has established herself as a highly successful artist with exhibitions in LA, Miami, New York, Hong Kong, and Milan featuring her work. Her proficiency as an artist also paved the way for her philanthropic pursuits. She's raised over $100,00 in donations through her paintings

Poll : 0 votes