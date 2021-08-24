What is UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste's salary?

Arianny Celeste is a UFC ring girl who charges $1000 per fight and $5000 for a UFC pay-per-view event, per mediareferee.com.

Arianny Celeste has been working with the UFC for over 15 years. She was chosen as a ring girl and a stage model in 2006 via a casting call when she was only 21.

Celeste, now 35, studied fitness management and nutrition at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. She also has a son who was born in 2020.

While being a prominent and well-recognized face inside the UFC octagon, Arianny Celeste has also been a long-time model, TV host, and brand ambassador for multiple grooming brands. Her Instagram fanbase is the highest among the other ring girls employed in the UFC, with over 2.9 million followers.

Awarded the 'Ring Girl of the Year' title multiple times, Celeste holds numerous sponsorship deals with firms like 1st Phorm and Fit Tea.

As reported by wayofmartialarts.com, Arianny Celeste's annual earnings are estimated to be $1 million. In 2014, Arianny Celeste and fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer were nominated for the '2014 Ring Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards. Celeste regained her title, making it her fifth time to have won the award.

Arianny Celeste was taken into custody for an alleged domestic violence incident

In 2012, Arianny Celeste and her boyfriend of that time were arrested on charges of domestic assault. As reported by Bleacher Report via Fox News 5, Celeste was involved in an alcohol-fueled altercation with her then-boyfriend Praveen Chandra that escalated things physically, resulting in a trashed room in her house.

As per the reports:

"Police said the fight started in a limo on the way to Wynn Las Vegas when Celeste took Chandra's phone and accused him of sending text messages to other women."

"Chandra claimed Celeste kicked him in the nose, and Celeste accused Chandra of choking her and squeezing her arm in their hotel room."

UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste -- The Tear-Streaked Mug Shot http://t.co/gLjlu7Xj pic.twitter.com/yo7443Iv — TMZ (@TMZ) May 29, 2012

Edited by Utathya Ghosh