Top 10 MMA Ring Girls: March 2017 Edition

March 2017's Top MMA Ring Girls.

March 2017

Ring girls have played an important role in the fight game since the ancient times (*Credits- M-1 Global)

The sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is characterised by jacked-up testosterone-fueled fighters slinging heavy leather at one another in an attempt to land that savage knockout or a joint-twisting submission. Combat sports as a whole and MMA, in particular, are dominated by a vast variety of macho personas and intense clashes between said tough guys.

The age-old tradition that’s time-and-again played a significant but oft-overlooked role in soothing the tense atmosphere created in the midst of professional fisticuffs is the employment of a stable of gorgeous women who grace the ring/cage in-between rounds, serving to remind us that the fight game involves grace as much as it does violence.

The aforementioned beauties serve as a welcome diversion for the viewers given that the fighters spend time in-between rounds spitting out their mouthpieces and getting their cuts stitched besides catching their breath- not a pretty sight so to speak.

This is where our stunners come into play, strutting their well-toned bodies across the canvas and urging fans to stay tuned in. Today, we take a look back at some of MMA’s hottest ring girls and their success stories:

#10 Arianny Celeste

Arianny has been with the UFC for over a decade. (* Credits- ZUFFA LLC)

Arianny Celeste is one of the most famous Octagon girls of all time, whose exploits range from her card-carrying duties in the UFC to several high-profile modelling gigs for several international brands.

Born Penelope Lopez-Marquez, the slender beauty of Mexican-Filipino ethnicity has captivated the imagination of MMA fans since her first appearance as an Octagon girl back in 2006.

As a youngster, she participated in cheerleading, dance and gymnastics and would go on to pursue a degree in Fitness Management and Nutrition from the UNLV (University of Nevada Las Vegas). She is bi-lingual and fluent in English and Spanish.

Celeste has appeared on the covers of some of the most coveted magazines in the world such as Playboy, Maxim US, Maxim Korea, Maxim Philippines and UFC Magazine to name a few.

#9 Brittney Palmer

Palmer loves to paint

The 29-year old blonde bombshell Brittney Palmer made her debut as a ring girl in the WEC back in 2008. However, her connection with the entertainment industry had been established prior to that, with Palmer playing the lead performer at X Burlesque at The Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Vegas.

She made her debut as an Octagon girl at UFC 125 in 2011 donning her trademark red UFC outfit.

Palmer has been an avid painter and art lover since her childhood, a passion that has seen her work on several projects including artistic depictions of pop icons and musicians of bygone eras.

Her work as a painter has been widely appreciated by art lovers and critics alike, which in turn, has led her to join art school at UCLA in Los Angeles, California. Furthermore, she’s a popular model, singer, dancer and host, being featured on Playboy magazine in a series of saucy photo shoots.