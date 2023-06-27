“She’s getting hotter and hotter” - UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer's skimpy bikini birthday bash sets the beach ablaze

Brittney Palmer, a major attraction and popular octagon girl, shares the limelight alongside several UFC stars. Since her introduction to the UFC, Palmer has captivated audiences with her charismatic style and captivating presence.

Palmer's ability to exude poise and style while performing her duties as the UFC octagon girl has made her an iconic figure in the organization. Most recently, on June 24, Brittney Palmer celebrated her 36th birthday with her friends and family at Manhattan Beach in California. She was also accompanied by fellow octagon girl Arianny Celeste for the celebrations.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations and captioned the post:

"Another year older, but feeling grateful as ever. Thank you to all my friends and family who made my birthday so special. Your love and support mean the world to me. Cheers to another year of growth and adventure!"

Brittney Palmer's skimpy brown bikini captivated the attention of MMA fans who couldn't help but shower praises on the UFC octagon girl. One fan wrote:

"She's getting hotter and hotter. Like a fine wine."

Another fan wrote:

"You don’t look a day over 21 and happy birthday to you, angel."

Yet another fan commented with warm wishes and heartfelt admiration:

"Happy Birthday @brittneypalmer to one of the most beautiful ladies on the planet. Looks like you had a wonderful celebration for sure. Wish you all the best."

Images via @brittneypalmer on Instagram

Brittney Palmer UFC: Looking at the ring girl's philanthropic efforts beyond the octagon

Beyond her remarkable appearance and contribution to adding glamour to UFC events, Brittney Palmer is widely recognized for her multifaceted skills. Palmer is a gifted artist, and her artworks grace the walls of several prominent galleries and exhibitions.

While her artistic output is a reflection of her diverse personality and knack for self-expression, Palmer uses her art for her philanthropic efforts beyond the octagon. The American model has used her art to great effect in charitable endeavors, raising over $100,000 according to sources.

Her position in the art world has been cemented by the exhibition of her work alongside the likes of the legendary Pablo Picasso, Damien Hirst, and Andy Warhol, among many others. Brittney Palmer has also served as an artist ambassador for numerous charities, including UNICEF, Janie's Fund, Generation Cure, and Born This Way Foundation.

