"You are painted by god" - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer's sensual body paint project leaves fans awestruck

Brittney Palmer, a stunning UFC ring girl, recently caught the attention of Instagram users with her sensual body paint images. Fans flooded the comments section with enthusiastic responses, praising Palmer for her unparalleled beauty.

The post, accompanied by the caption, "Let the paint do the talking", left fans awestruck and unable to contain their admiration.

Fans simply couldn't resist expressing their admiration through heart-eyed and fire emojis, recognizing her undeniable sensuality and charm.

Check out Brittney Palmer's Instagram post below:

Enthralled by Palmer's recent post, a fan expressed his admiration by writing:

"You are painted by God."

Another fan wrote:

"You are truly a masterpiece, Van Gough dosen’t hold a candle to you!!"

Yet another fan wrote:

"Someone needs to make a marble sculpture of this woman."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[Images via: @brittneypalmer on Instagram]

Palmer has been a mainstay in the octagon since she first joined the UFC in 2005. In 2012 and 2013, she was named "Ring Card Girl of the Year" at the World MMA Awards in recognition of her efforts and achievements in the industry.

The UFC octagon girl has also made a name for herself as a successful artist by showcasing and selling her paintings online, particularly through her personal website.

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer previews 'High Frequency': A captivating solo exhibition in Las Vegas

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer, a multitalented artist, renowned for her captivating presence inside the octagon, shared an exciting announcement on social media. She revealed her upcoming solo art exhibition project titled "High Frequency," which is set to debut on July 6 in Las Vegas.

The exhibition showcases Palmer's growth as an artist and her deep connection with the healing power of art. The exhibition is set to debut on July 6 in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. Palmer captioned the post:

"Keep going.. @brittneypalmerart. Solo exhibition ’High Frequency’. July 6th in Las Vegas."

Check out the post below:

