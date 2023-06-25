"2 hottest UFC ring girls ever!!" - Fans drool over Arianny Celeste sharing personal pictures with 'bestie' Brittney Palmer on birthday

Arianny Celeste recently shared an Instagram post with fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer on the latter's birthday. Known as the UFC 'mama,' Celeste has been casting a spell on fans forever while her friend Palmer recently joined the league.

The 37-year-old mom has now left fans mesmerized with a series of photos with her best friend, Palmer. Apart from sporting steamy bikinis, Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer also appear to be topless in one of the pictures. Celeste wrote in the caption:

"That’s my besssieeee. So many different chapters and we are still growing , thriving, healing, and elevating together. I am so proud of u and it’s beautiful to see u blossom like the queenie butterfly that u are! Happiest birthday to @brittneypalmer I’m so thankful to have u in my life!"

Check out some comments from awestruck fans below:

"The 2 hottest UFC ring girls ever!!👍🏼😍"

"They’re the only reason I watch the UFC. 😉"

"Beautiful Mamis’s ❤️❤️🔥🔥😍😍Muuuahh😘😘😘"

"2 peas in a pod! You both compliment each other so beautifully. Happy birthday @brittneypalmer 🥳"

"Looks like a trip to heaven 🔥🔥🔥"

Image courtesy: @ariannyceleste on Instagram

"I don’t think she’s a good role model for women" - Arianny Celeste on Ronda Rousey

One of the most popular UFC ring girls, Arianny Celeste has never shied away from speaking her mind, even responding to Khabib Nurmagomedov's infamous comment about 'useless' ring girls in 2021. Celeste also made headlines back in 2014 by going on a surprising rant against Ronda Rousey.

The beef started over Rousey's comments after both she and Celeste were featured in Maxim's 'Hot 100' in 2012. The former UFC champ mentioned the ring girl when asked if she thought someone was undeservedly placed ahead of her on the list.

Responding to Ronda Rousey, Arianny Celeste said during an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio:

“I don’t really like the way she carries herself. I don’t think she’s a good role model for women. I think that women should empower each other and give each other a little pat on the back..I’ve personally been talked about by her, and I don’t even know her. I’ve met her twice. She said a couple things in her Maxim interview. A lot of people pointed it out to me, but I didn’t really acknowledge it.”

