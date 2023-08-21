"Dream wifey" - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer wows fans in official outfit at UFC 292

Brittney Palmer posted sizzling pictures of herself as she prepared for her official duties at UFC 292. The fans were bedazzled with the sultry pictures and showered her post with rave comments.

"Catch a glimpse."

Check out her Instagram post below:

See some comments below:

"Dream wifey, been crushing on you for 15 years lol @brittneypalmer."

"😍😍😍 wowwwwww my money is on Brit!"

"Absolutely beautiful 🔥".

The 36-year-old leading UFC ring girl regularly keeps her 1.1 million Instagram followers updated on her glamorous life with her posts. Palmer has been working with the UFC since 2005, and has been awarded the World MMA Awards 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award in 2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022.

See more fan reactions below:

Fans reacting to Brittney Palmer's Instagram post

When Brittney Palmer snapped back at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Brittney Palmer is one of the most acclaimed ring girls of the UFC with a career spanning over a decade. She enjoys a massive following on her social media and is close friends with some of the most high-profile fighters in the promotion. In 2021, Palmer had a run-in with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov over his opinions on ring girls in UFC.

Nurmagomedov faced ire from a certain quarter for saying that ring girls have no role in martial arts. In his statement, he also added that:

"There are the people who understand martial arts and they are walking. This is my personal opinion... I don't want to impose it to you.I come to fight night, sit with my father. These people are passing by and showing people that it is the second round. But no one looks at the the plate." [h/t The Sun]

'The Eagle' was responded to by one of his fiercest known rivals in the UFC, Conor McGregor who posted a meme while mocking him. Brittney Palmer then quoted McGregor's post and endorsed the trashing of the former UFC lightweight king's opinion by tweeting:

"Hahahah sorry not sorry!"

Check out her post on X:

Expand Tweet