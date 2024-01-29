“Being a '45er going to '55, I just hope he wins” - Renato Moicano heaps praise on “humble” Max Holloway ahead of BMF showdown at UFC 300

As a fellow former featherweight, Renato Moicano is rooting for Max Holloway to defeat Justin Gaethje and become the next BMF champion at UFC 300.

Moicano recently joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour ahead of his UFC Vegas 85 matchup with Drew Dober. While on the show, Moicano admitted his fandom for Holloway and claimed he hoped the Hawaiian could fight his way into a lightweight title shot.

Explaining his favoritism for Holloway, Moicano said:

"I hope Max Holloway beats [Justin Gaethje] and fights for the belt... I [have been] a fan of Max Holloway since I was in the 145-pound division. I like Max Holloway, he looks like a genuine guy and a humble champion. I don't know, he deserves his success. And being a '45-er going to '55, I just hope he wins."

Though Holloway and Moicano never fought each other, the two were not too far off from fighting for the UFC featherweight championship. Moicano quickly climbed the featherweight rankings upon entering the promotion until suffering losses atop the division to Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, and Chan Sung Jung that halted his title hopes.

Now appearing to be in the same division once again, Moicano is hoping for Holloway to earn the next lightweight title shot amid his own pursuit of the champion.

Since moving up to lightweight, Moicano is 3-1 with his only loss as a short-notice replacement against Rafael dos Anjos. Moicano enters his fight with Dober on Feb. 3 as the betting favorite.

Renato Moicano explains 'hatred' for UFC APEX ahead of UFC Vegas 85 bout

Renato Moicano may be facing Drew Dober next at UFC Vegas 85 but admits he 'doesn't like' the UFC APEX as a venue.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Moicano said:

"As a fan, I don't like to watch fights in the APEX. As a fighter, I don't think it's the best environment for you to fight in. Like I said, when you have the crowd, they push you so much... But that's none of my business. My business is to be ready and fight whatever the UFC puts in front of me."

The fight with Dober will be Moicano's third appearance in the infamous UFC APEX. As an active UFC fighter during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moicano also competed in the first UFC event held without fans following the pandemic outbreak in Brazil, headlined by Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee.