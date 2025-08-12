"Being away from my family to chase greatness" - 'Reug Reug' touches on the sacrifices needed to become a world champ

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane has opened up about the personal sacrifices required to maintain his championship status while pursuing continued greatness in ONE Championship.The 33-year-old Senegalese warrior, currently reigning as the ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, faces the challenge of balancing family life with his training demands as he prepares to defend his title against Anatoly Malykhin in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 173.Despite having to forgo family time or other relaxing activities back home, the TRIPL3 MMA athlete has no qualms about it as he gears up to prepare himself for another tough test inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.While speaking with ONE Championship, 'Reug Reug' said:&quot;It's hard, as I train in Dubai. Being away from my family to chase greatness, I have so much to achieve with ONE Championship that I just have to juggle these elements of my life until the time is right to hang up the gloves.&quot;Kane's training base in Dubai provides him with access to world-class facilities and training partners, but it inevitably creates a separation from his loved ones back home.However, as he had mentioned, the newly crowned father has plenty of ambitious goals in the world's largest martial arts organization that he wants to tackle before he eventually calls it a day. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'Reug Reug' promises a new and improved version of himself at ONE 173In the same interview about the promotion, 'Reug Reug' admitted that his time at ONE Championship has been nothing but an enjoyable learning curve.The Senegalese warrior says he has been constantly upgrading his world-class arsenal over time, and he believes it'll be no different when he takes to the Circle against the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion at ONE 173.He furhter added:&quot;Every fight, I’m going to do something new. I’m always a new and improved fighter every fight. I’ve been training in MMA for four years only. So that’s why I’m improving every time. I’m unlocking a new skill every time.&quot;Fight fans can secure their seats for the Tokyo spectacular by clicking here for ticket information.