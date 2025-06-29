“I’m improving every time” - ‘Reug Reug’ says he’s constantly evolving every time he steps inside the cage

There's no stopping Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane's MMA evolution.

Ad

The reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion is one of the most intriguing fighters of the current generation, as he blends his unorthodox grappling style with a suffocating and sometimes barbaric striking arsenal.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kane said he uses every fight he's in as a learning experience and as a canvas for his constant development.

'Reug Reug' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Every fight, I’m going to do something new. I’m always a new and improved fighter every fight. I’ve been training in MMA for four years only. So that’s why I’m improving every time. I’m unlocking a new skill every time.”

Ad

Trending

That growth was in full display when Kane secured the biggest win of his career.

Kane took a shot at ONE Championship gold when he challenged Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title at ONE 169 in Bangkok.

Malykhin, the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, held a then-perfect 14-0 professional record with a preposterous 100 percent finish rate.

Ad

Kane, however, cracked that invincible aura when they stepped between the ropes of the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

The Senegalese wrestling machine stifled Malykhin's ground game and even sent 'Sladkiy' to the canvas in the fight's earlier rounds.

Malykhin mounted a late rally in the championship rounds, but Kane's tremendous fortitude allowed him to absorb the Russian knockout monster's terrifying power.

'Reug Reug' ultimately earned the split decision win to claim the ONE heavyweight MMA world championship.

Ad

'Reug Reug' defends his gold against Anatoly Malykhin in Tokyo

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is set to defend his gold against Anatoly Malykhin in ONE Championship's blockbuster return to Tokyo.

The promotion will hold its second Japanese card this year with ONE 173 taking place at Ariake Arena on November 16.

In the card's co-main event, Kane will defend his heavyweight MMA throne against Malykhin in a highly anticipated monster mash in the Japanese capital city.

Tickets for ONE 173 will be available through ePlus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.