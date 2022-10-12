John Lineker won't let his style change now that he's world champion

ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker is not going to let the fact that he’s a world champion interfere with his aggression at ONE on Prime Video 3.

‘Hands of Stone’ is famed for his knockout power and brute strength, weapons that he will look to utilize to defend his belt against fellow Brazilian Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade. The intimidating bantamweight champ has an undefeated ONE record of 4-0, battering his last three opponents with consecutive finishes.

As October 21 approaches, Lineker is eager to return to the cage to show his usual aggressiveness and do what he does best. Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“Of course the belt is important, it was a very important achievement in my career, but my goal is always to get in there, have a fun fight, and put on a great show.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship @johnlineker knocks out Bibiano Fernandes with a left-handed HAMMER in Round 2 to become the new ONE bantamweight king! #ONELightsOut You could hear that through the screenknocks out Bibiano Fernandes with a left-handed HAMMER in Round 2 to become the new ONE bantamweight king! You could hear that through the screen 😱 @johnlineker 🇧🇷 knocks out Bibiano Fernandes with a left-handed HAMMER in Round 2 to become the new ONE bantamweight king! 👑 #ONELightsOut https://t.co/WNRe1lR0FS

John Lineker made massive headlines earlier this year by defeating then-dominant bantamweight kingpin Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes at ONE: Lights Out.

Both fighters had their moments in the first round, but John Lineker had the last word. In round two, ‘Hands of Stone’ returned with aggression and landed a brutal left hook to knock out the defending world champion for good.

Making equal noise, if not more, has been Brazilian phenom Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade. The Tiger Muay Thai representative made his claim to the crown by amassing an impressive promotional record of 5-0, including three straight knockouts.

However, ‘Wonder Boy’ is yet to experience Lineker’s explosive power, with which one hook can easily turn the tide of the fight.

John Lineker believes rising star Fabricio Andrade has a lot left to learn

Bantamweight king John Lineker will not be defeated easily. The Brazilian MMA veteran was competing under the UFC banner before Fabricio Andrade even entered the professional MMA scene in 2013.

Although a striking battle between two of the best knockout artists in the division is a fight that many fans are eager to see, ‘Hands of Stone’ remains doubtful that the 25-year-old is ready to take him on for the world title.

He told ONE Championship:

“Today, I am the champion. That already answers your question. He’s a great fighter. I don’t belittle him in any way, but he still has a lot to learn.”

Poll : 0 votes