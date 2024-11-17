"Belal knows ball", "Dude is such a Charles hater" - Fans react to Belal Muhammad's predictions for UFC 309

MMA Fans have recently provided their reactions to Belal Muhammad's predictions for UFC 309 fights. One of Muhammad's recent tweets showcased the image of an official UFC 309 poster that displayed its entire fight card. The current welterweight champ encircled his choices in black on it.

Muhammad was scheduled to headline the next pay-per-view, UFC 310, on Dec. 7. However, he pulled out after being diagnosed with a bone infection in his foot. His exit caused a massive stir-up with several UFC contenders intending to fill his spot and take on Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Muhammad also mentioned that it would take six weeks for him to recover, after which he could return to training. However, his X post showcasing his predictions for the UFC 309 fights implied that he is involved with the game despite being out of competition. Here's Muhammad's X post showcasing his UFC 309 predictions:

It also garnered various kinds of comments from a plethora of fans, with one of them penning:

"Belal knows ball 👏"

A few other comments read:

"Dude is such a Charles hater"

"Good bicks"

"What [are] is your thoughts that made you pick Chandler?"

Fans reactions to Belal Muhammad's tweet. [Screenshotd courtesy: @bullyb170 on X]

Who was finally chosen as Belal Muhammad's replacement for UFC 310?

There were quite a few viable options before the UFC authorities to replace Belal Muhammad at UFC 310. Ian Machado Garruy had expressed his wish to fill in for Muhammad and take Shavkat Rakmonov on at UFC 310. But Dana White and Co. booked him for a fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa on Dec. 11 .

However, the UFC authorities altered their decision recently and fulfilled Garry's wish by removing him from the UFC Tampa card and pitting him against Rakhmonov at the UFC 310 co-main event.

