  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC 310 reportedly has a new main event with interim belt on the line after Belal Muhammad's withdrawal

UFC 310 reportedly has a new main event with interim belt on the line after Belal Muhammad's withdrawal

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 16, 2024 03:14 GMT
bel
A new main event could be in the works after Belal Muhammad withdrew from UFC 310. [Image courtesy: @UFCEurope on X]

UFC 310 may very well have just been saved. A popular sports bettor and 'MMA consultant' on X recently claimed that his sources informed him that the Dec. 7 pay-per-view could be headlined by Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry.

The two undefeated welterweights will reportedly compete for the interim welterweight title. No official announcement has yet been made by the UFC regarding the rumored matchup, but it would certainly be high-profile enough for UFC 310.

"Per sources: Shavkat vs Ian Garry. UFC 310 main event. Interim belt."
also-read-trending Trending

Since Kamaru Usman isn't keen on facing Rakhmonov on short notice, it appears that Garry is willing to step in to fight 'Nomad'. The two have trained together previously and several fighters have claimed that Rakhmonov got the better of the Irishman.

Some claimed that Rakhmonov knocked 'The Future' out during a sparring session. If the two men are indeed set to lock horns next month, it will be Garry's chance at rectifying the alleged loss he suffered in training. But more than interim welterweight gold will be on the line come fight night.

A win for either man means a crack at Belal Muhammad's undisputed welterweight title. Furthermore, Rakhmonov and Garry's unbeaten records will be on the line, with Rakhmonov at 18-0 with 18 finishes, and Garry at 15-0 with eight finishes.

It makes for a compelling matchup, especially for the future of the UFC welterweight division.

UFC 310 has something of a backup if needed

If UFC 310 cannot book Shavkat Rakhmonov into a matchup with another fighter, the event does have an official headliner it can fall back on. Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against promotional debutant Kai Asakura in the co-main event.

If need be, the flyweight title fight could be bumped up to the main event slot. It isn't ideal, given the relatively low drawing power of the flyweight division, but it's better than nothing.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी