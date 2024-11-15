UFC 310 reportedly has a new main event with interim belt on the line after Belal Muhammad's withdrawal

UFC 310 may very well have just been saved. A popular sports bettor and 'MMA consultant' on X recently claimed that his sources informed him that the Dec. 7 pay-per-view could be headlined by Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry.

The two undefeated welterweights will reportedly compete for the interim welterweight title. No official announcement has yet been made by the UFC regarding the rumored matchup, but it would certainly be high-profile enough for UFC 310.

"Per sources: Shavkat vs Ian Garry. UFC 310 main event. Interim belt."

Since Kamaru Usman isn't keen on facing Rakhmonov on short notice, it appears that Garry is willing to step in to fight 'Nomad'. The two have trained together previously and several fighters have claimed that Rakhmonov got the better of the Irishman.

Some claimed that Rakhmonov knocked 'The Future' out during a sparring session. If the two men are indeed set to lock horns next month, it will be Garry's chance at rectifying the alleged loss he suffered in training. But more than interim welterweight gold will be on the line come fight night.

A win for either man means a crack at Belal Muhammad's undisputed welterweight title. Furthermore, Rakhmonov and Garry's unbeaten records will be on the line, with Rakhmonov at 18-0 with 18 finishes, and Garry at 15-0 with eight finishes.

It makes for a compelling matchup, especially for the future of the UFC welterweight division.

UFC 310 has something of a backup if needed

If UFC 310 cannot book Shavkat Rakhmonov into a matchup with another fighter, the event does have an official headliner it can fall back on. Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against promotional debutant Kai Asakura in the co-main event.

If need be, the flyweight title fight could be bumped up to the main event slot. It isn't ideal, given the relatively low drawing power of the flyweight division, but it's better than nothing.

