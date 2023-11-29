Did Shavkat Rakhmonov KO Ian Garry at Kill Cliff FC? Analyzing the rumor

Ian Garry has been a part-time member of Kill Cliff FC, one of the best MMA gyms in the world, since 2021.

Kill Cliff FC plays host to a number of world class fighters including Shavkat Rakhmonov, Kamaru Usman and Michael Chandler, as well as a plethora of highly-skilled fighters such as Brendan Allen and Vicente Luque.

More recently, the Irishman has taken a nomadic approach to his training, and has traveled across the world to expose himself to a variety of talent-rich MMA gyms.

Ian Garry has not trained at Kill Cliff in some time, but a rumor has now been started by popular MMA YouTuber, MMA GURU, that 'The Future' was KO'd by Shavkat Rakhmonov during sparring.

The rumor was first mentioned by Brendan Allen, during a recent interview with ESPN MMA. During the interview, Allen said this:

"[Ian Garry] records everything right? They record everything, but just know there's video. And [Garry] knows what name not to say to let it come out of what happened to him. Just know that there is someone in [Kill Cliff FC] that has slept [Garry]. OUT." [24:25-24:46]

MMA GURU's theory stemmed from Brendan Allen's comments, as well as a clip of former UFC fighter Josh Thomson's comments in August about how a sparring session between Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov went.

Thomson said this:

"They train in the same gym, him and Shavkat... I would love to tell you how that sparring goes but I can't. But I know exactly how it goes, so Ian Garry, get your mind right buddy."

Leon Edwards denies knocking out Ian Garry in training

Ian Garry has been in the headlines twice in two weeks for separate incidents where 'The Future' was allegedly knocked out in training.

The first rumor, started by Paddy Pimblett that Leon Edwards knocked out Garry during sparring, has now been dispelled by the welterweight champion.

Edwards, who forms part of Team Renegade MMA in the UK, also shared his reasons why Garry was asked to leave the gym. 'Rocky' said this:

"He's a talker, a social media guy. Brings his cameras everywhere, late for sessions. Two different cultures from what we have in our gym... I wish him well in his career... the coaches decided that they didn't fit into the gym."

When asked about Pimblett's comments, Edwards said this:

"I didn't knock him out in training, by the way. No."

