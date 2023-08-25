"Get your mind right" - Josh Thomson hints at who comes out on top in sparring between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry 

Ian Garry has been the talk of the MMA town following his win over Neil Magny at UFC 292 last weekend. It wasn't only Garry's sublime performance that caught the attention of fans across the world, but also the Irishman's overflowing confidence.

'The Future' secured a unanimous decision victory over a tough veteran in Magny, with one judge scoring the contest 30-24, a scorecard not often seen in professional MMA. Garry believes that a UFC title is only a matter of time, but former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh 'The Punk' Thomson appears to think otherwise.

Thomson, who now operates as an analyst for Bellator MMA, recently disclosed some details of Ian Garry's sparring sessions with fellow UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.

'Nomad' is also an undefeated prospect, and according to Thomson, the pair train together at Kill Cliff FC. 'The Punk' reflected on Garry's win at UFC 292 during a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, where he said:

"I'm going to tell you right now, they train in the same gym. [Garry] and Shavkat, and I would love to tell you how that sparring goes but I can't. But I know exactly how it goes, so Ian Garry, get your mind right buddy."

Watch the video below from 1:00:10:

Ian Garry has now extended his undefeated record to 13-0 following his win over Neil Magny, and currently holds a 6-0 record inside the UFC. His high-quality striking and a black belt in judo makes 'The Future' a formidable challenge to take on, but Josh Thomson hints that Shavkat Rakhmonov has the tools to defeat the Irishman.

Marlon Vera discusses Ian Garry's viral NSFW shower photo

Marlon Vera and Ian Garry both appeared on the UFC 292 main card. Garry took on Neil Magny, while 'Chito' opened the main card against Pedro Munhoz.

Vera was able to secure the victory via unanimous decision, and following both his and Garry's fights, the Irishman uploaded an NSFW video to Instagram of himself and 'Chito' showering in the locker rooms of the arena.

'The Future' swiftly took the post down following some backlash from fight fans, and Marlon Vera has now shared his thoughts on the Irishman's post. 'Chito' recently appeared on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, where he said:

"[Coach Jason Parillo] filmed and then Ian [Garry] was the one that posted. But I was like, 'I don't even want to post it. But you can post it for sure.' It doesn't bother me... I got a personality but I wouldn't post it myself. That's why he probably deleted. He probably realized like, 'This is not good to be posted.' But you live and you learn. He's a little younger than me."

Watch the video below from 21:50: