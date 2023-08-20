"Delete this buddy" - Ian Garry's NSFW shower video with Marlon Vera following UFC 292 win causes frenzy amongst fans

Ian Garry has sent MMA fans online into meltdown after posting a video of himself showering alongside Marlon Vera, after both men were victorious at UFC 292.

The Irishman destroyed Neil Magny in the feature bout of the evening, with one judge scoring the contest 30-24 in his favor. Meanwhile, 'Chito' took home a competitive but comfortable unanimous decision victory over veteran Pedro Munhoz.

Following their respective victories, Ian Garry took to Instagram to post a video of the pair showering across from one another.

It appeared that the video did not have the desired effect, as Garry swiftly deleted the post in Conor McGregor-like fashion.

Garry wrote the following online:

"Nothing like that post fight victory shower!"

'The Future' caused chaos in the comments section of the post.

"This is probably the gayest thing I've seen for a while"

"Bruh why tf is bro recording"

"WHO IS RECORDING IT"

"Go ahead and delete this buddy"

"Bro what is going on, why does Chito look like he's in prison doing double time"

"Some things shouldn't be posted"

"If anyone wants to learn how to ruin a dominant win after a fight is over just post something like this"

Ian Garry explains his callout of Stephen Thompson following UFC 292 win

Ian Garry put the welterweight division on notice after he demolished Neil Magny over three rounds at UFC 292 in Boston this weekend. 'The Future' proved to be far too much for the veteran, as he dominated the fight from the opening bell.

Following the Irishman's win, he called out Stephen Thompson, and pinpointed a December date to face 'Wonderboy'.

Ian Garry was interviewed by Megan Olivi following UFC 292, where he elaborated on his callout of Thompson. He said:

"Firstly, the reason I called out Wonderboy isn't for any malice. It is because he is considered one of the greatest strikers in UFC history, in the world. He's 57-0 as a professional kickboxer, and he is widely regarded as one of the most talented strikers we've seen in this sport."

