"Corny, Cringey, Try hard" - Fans react to Ian Garry's open workout session in Irish pub ahead of Neil Magny clash at UFC 292 

UFC welterweight Ian Garry is set to take on No.11-ranked contender Neil Magny at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston. Garry's unbeaten run in the UFC and his flamboyant personality have won him an ardent following.

However, there are some fans who believe Garry takes it too far in an attempt to connect with fans or replicate other fighters. Ahead of his UFC 292 showdown, Garry announced an open workout and a 'secret meet and greet' at an Irish pub, A.T. O'Keeffe's.

The announcement was not received well by some MMA fans on Twitter. Many of them asked Garry to not try to replicate his compatriot Conor McGregor.

"Corny, Cringey, Try hard. Stop tryna be Conor"

"Do me a favour, stop trying to be like Conor. Just do your own thing. One sack from Ireland is enough. He embarrasses us enough for 5m people. Just work hard and win. You’ll get to the top."

Some fans also compared him to Paddy Pimblett in a derogative way.

"Careful you don't go full pimblett"

"Paddy 2.0. No thanks"

Other fans hurled questions at Ian Garry and also took a dig at his general behavior at public events. There was a lot of reference to his protest against Neil Magny's comments.

"Is it a workout or you just going to whine and scream at some protest soy boy?"

"You’re so SOFT bro. Crying about a kid getting a spanking. You’re a soft ass gen Z sally boy. You take your wife’s last name, so soft. And you’re def no Conor & never will be."

Ian Garry blasts Neil Magny for comments hinting towards child abuse

Ian Garry did not take kindly to Neil Magny's comments in the UFC 292 pre-fight press conference stating that he would lay a father-like “a*s whooping” on Garry.

Garry protested and ridiculed Magny for it.

“I think Neil was given a f*****g mic yesterday, and he should sit up here on this stage and say nothing. He put his f*****g foot in the dirt. If he speaks today, he’s digging a hole. Nobody is allowed to ask Neil Magny a question today. He’s to sit there and reflect on the sh*t that he said, because what he said was f*****g ridiculous... We are tackling a very big f*****g issue here, mate."

Neil Magny tried to clarify later and mentioned that Ian Garry was blowing it out of proportion and that he has never laid a hand on his child.

Check out Garry's full comments below: