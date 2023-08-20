'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson turned down an offer to fight Ian Garry at UFC 292, says Dana White

UFC's unofficial NMF, Stephen Thompson, is one of the most beloved fighters of this generation. With his magical standup game and courteous conduct toward opponents 'Wonderboy' has become an exemplary representative of the sport.

To the dismay of fans, Thompson's highly anticipated UFC 291 fight against Michael Pereira was scrapped at the last moment after the karate extraordinaire refused to fight owing to his opponent missing weight.

However, as per Dana White, 'Wonderboy' also recently turned down a short-notice fight against Ian Garry.

During the UFC 292 post-fight presser, when the UFC president was quizzed whether he would entertain a fight between Garry and 'Wonderboy,' he said:

"'Wonderboy' turned down the fight tonight [against Ian Garry]."

Ian Garry's UFC 292 fight came under jeopardy when his original opponent Geoff Neal pulled out of the event owing to healthy problems just weeks before their scheduled bout.

Fortunately, No. 11 ranked contender Neil Magny stepped up at short notice to fill the spot.

At the event, 'The Future' secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Magny, solidifying his position as a legitimate contender at 170 pounds. He holds an undefeated record of 12-0 and has six wins in the UFC.

In comparison, Thompson is further above the welterweight ladder at the No. 7 spot. Although he holds wins against many a UFC legend, including Jorge Masvidal and Johny Hendricks, 'Wonderboy' is 3-2 in his last five.

Ian Garry calls out Stephen Thompson at UFC 292

Stephen Thompson is widely touted as one of the best strikers in UFC history. However, new blood Ian Garry believes he can clinch that distinction away from the MMA veteran.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan after his sensational showing at the TD Garden, 'The Future' called out the former two-time welterweight title challenger saying:

"I need to prove myself as the best striker that this division has ever seen. And Joe, I think you can guess where I'm going here. To be the best striker in the world, you need to beat the best strikers, and everybody has Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson on that list."

"So give me Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, whenever, where ever, for five rounds, and I will prove to you I'm the new generation of striker in the world."

