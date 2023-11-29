"He’ll be too clinical” - Ian Garry’s clash with Vicente Luque predicted by Conor McGregor’s striking coach

Ian Garry is scheduled to fight for his fourth and final time in 2023 at UFC 296, where he will face off against former teammate Vicente Luque. The pair will do battle in the opening bout of the main card in what should be an exciting clash of styles.

Conor McGregor's striking coach, Owen Roddy, was recently interviewed by TheMacLife, where he shared his breakdown for Garry vs. Luque. Roddy appeared fully confident that his fellow countryman would walk away victorious, and shared high praise for Ian Garry's skillset.

He said this:

"I wouldn't even say he's the next big thing in Ireland, because he's already there... He's a very intelligent fighter, a very intelligent striker as well. I think the sky is the limit for him. I think he'll be too clinical for Vicente. Vicente is a phenomenal athlete as well, but I just see Ian being a little bit too fast, a little bit too sharp and I can see him putting him away to be honest."

Watch the video below from 7:55:

Ian Garry is riding a three-fight win streak in 2023 and will hope to make it four wins in a calendar year as he takes on the veteran Vicente Luque next month.

The pair have previously trained together at Kill Cliff FC, and following their fight announcement, they shared a respectful exchange about their upcoming clash. But more recently, Garry has changed his attitude towards the Brazilian, poking at Luque following an Instagram post.

Ian Garry reportedly knocked out by sparring partner at Kill Cliff FC, says middleweight contender

ESPN MMA recently interviewed surging middleweight contender Brendan Allen following his superb win over Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82 two weeks ago.

Allen, who has trained at Kill Cliff FC since 2020, shared some insight into an alleged incident that took place between Ian Garry and an unnamed sparring partner at the gym.

According to the middleweight contender, 'The Future' was knocked out cold during sparring at the gym. Allen stated that there was video evidence of the session, as Garry's team was always filming in at Kill Cliff FC.

Allen said this:

"They record everything but just know there's video and [Ian Garry] knows what name not to say to let it come out of what happened to him. I'm not gonna release it but just know there is someone in that gym that has slept [Garry] out."

Watch the video below from 24:25: