"They were always with me" - Vicente Luque details recovery from gruesome brain bleed and UFC's role in it ahead of comeback this Saturday

Vicente Luque suffered a horrific injury following his KO defeat at the hands of Geoff Neal last year. The Brazilian sustained a brain hemorrhage following his fight with 'Handz of Steel', and spent months in recovery.

Ahead of his main event clash with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78, Luque appeared in front of the media where he discussed his comeback from injury. 'The Silent Assassin' detailed the UFC's involvement in his recovery, and stated that the promotion was with him every step of the way.

Given the rise in awareness of brain injuries resulting from contact sports, particulary Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), there were fears that Vicente Luque wouldn't be able to return to MMA.

But the Brazilian believes he has made a full recovery, and said this during his pre-fight press conference:

"That was unfortunate, but I was 100% blessed to be able to recover very well, since the first day right after the fight when I got the news. They did all the testing and the examinations, everything went well. My body was recovering. And then the UFC and my manager Ali Abdelaziz, they were always with me in this process. Trying to get the best information for me to make sure that I was gonna get fully recovered and be able to compete. That's what's gonna happen. I'm back, I'm 100%. I would even say I'm better than 100%"

Watch the video below from 0:45:

Vicente Luque previews fighting Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78

The Brazilian appeared in front of the media ahead of his clash with the former UFC lightweight champion. Luque previewed his return to action, and stated that his upcoming bout with Rafael dos Anjos was "the perfect fight" for multiple reasons.

Vicente Luque said this:

"Man it's amazing for me. When I got the call from Ali [Abdelaziz] I had no idea who I was gonna fight. I was looking at the top ten and I wanted to get a fight that's gonna put me back up there. But I never thought about RDA because I wasn't sure he was gonna fight at welterweight again. So when I got that call, I said, 'Man this is a perfect fight.' A former champion, A guy that I looked up to during my career. It's definitely a guy that I want to fight."