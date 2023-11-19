"Homer Simpson grappling plan" - UFC fighters and fans react to Brendan Allen's impressive 3rd-round RNC win over Paul Craig 

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen secured a third-round submission victory over Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82.

As the bell rang, both fighters squared off, with Craig leading with a low kick countered by Allen's punches. Allen seemed like the aggressor with jabs and body shots. The American seemed unfazed by Craig's reputation as a grappler and initiated clinches, even managing to take down his opponent on multiple occasions.

Despite Craig's resilient defense, Allen secured dominant positions, delivering punishing elbows and strikes. Brendan Allen built on the moment from round one in the subsequent rounds, showcasing striking precision, ground control, and submission attempts, leaving Craig visibly battered.

In round 3 of the UFC Vegas 82 main event bout, Allen seized an opportunity to transition swiftly after a takedown and attempted a guillotine choke. Despite Craig's attempt to defend, Allen capitalized on an opening, swiftly securing a rear-naked choke. With minimal setup, the American tightened his grip under Craig's chin. The Scottish fighter briefly contemplated fighting to the end but eventually tapped out.

With this victory, Brendan Allen has established himself as a perennial threat to top-ranked fighters in the middleweight division. The 27-year-old is currently on a six-fight win streak and has looked unstoppable since his last loss to Chris Curtis back in December 2021.

Check out the finish below:

Several fans and fellow fighters took to X to react to the fight. Former opponent Chris Curtis wrote:

"Never seen a Homer Simpson grappling plan... Interesting!"

Top-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad wrote:

"All in! @brendanallanmma is going to be champ."

Meanwhile, former women's featherweight contender Megan Anderson wrote;

"Brendan Allen showing a very complete game tonight. Would love to see him against a top-10 ranked opponent."

Other fans wrote:

"Future champ"

"Allen a monster"

"Khamzat Chimaev next"

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

