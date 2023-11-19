"Female Chris Leben" - Jamahal Hill, Sean O'Malley, and others react to Amanda Ribas' incredible spinning wheel kick KO over Luana Pinheiro

UFC strawweight Amanda Ribas had a great outing at UFC Vegas 82 as the Brazilian delivered a highlight-reel-worthy finish in her fight.

Ribas locked horns against Luana Pinheiro in the main card of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig. The event took place on November 18 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the third round of the fight, the 30-year-old landed a spectacular spinning wheel kick on her opponent and proceeded to knock her out via punches. With the victory, Ribas bounced back from her TKO loss to Maycee Barber in June earlier this year and made a triumphant return to the strawweight division.

You can check out a clip of the spinning wheel knockout below:

Amanda Ribas' knockout victory caught the attention of several MMA fighters, who took to social media to react to the finish at UFC Vegas 82.

UFC's rising star Paddy Pimblett uploaded a post on social media, commending the Brazilian for her victory and claiming that the 30-year-old deserved the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for her efforts.

"what a scrap that was! Brilliant finish by Amanda Ribas there. She's earned that 50G bonus. She's got that dawggggg in her," wrote Paddy Pimblet.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill compared Ribas to former UFC fighter Chris Leben.

"Ribas is the female Chris Leben."

Content creator Nina-Marie Daniele also showered praise on the 30-year-old and praised her grit in the fight on November 18.

"Amanda Ribas what a BEAST! Heart of a lion!"

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley also gave a one-word reaction to Robas' spinning wheel knockout at UFC Vegas 82.

"Sheeeesh."

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions to Ribas' knockout below:

