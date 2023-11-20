Ian Garry starts surprising beef with Vicente Luque despite respectful audio exchange

Ian Garry is set to face Vicente Luque at UFC 296 next month as he looks to pick up his fourth consecutive win this year. While 'The Future' is known for his trash-talking nature, that was not expected to happen as the two welterweight contenders are teammates at Kill Cliff FC and appeared to be friends.

However, that may no longer be the case, as the No.10-ranked welterweight recently targeted the No.8-ranked welterweight in a shocking manner. Luque took to Instagram with photos of himself getting baptized, captioning the post:

"I have believed in Him and seen how much he has blessed me all my life. In the good moments and in the hard ones He always got me through and strengthen me. Now I walk in The Way as He guides me to His Kingdom! Thank you Jesus ☝🏼"

Despite the nature of the post, Garry used it as an opportunity to jibe at his opponent, responding:

"December 16th he’ll be standing infront of you tall blonde and all powerful ❤️"

Check out Vicente Luque's post and screenshots of both comments below:

Vicente Luque's caption and Ian Garry's response

Ian Garry and Vicente Luque previously showed mutual respect leading up to their bout

Ian Garry and Vicente Luque appeared to have a mutual respect for one another leading up to their UFC 296 bout. Upon the announcement of the fight, the two took to Instagram to share a post together, in which 'The Future' stated:

"This has nothing to do with an animosity. This has everything to do with respect and everything to do with wanting to be the best in the world... You want to be the best in the world. I want to be the best in the world. They've matched us together and you know what? Let's dance, let's go out there, let's put on a f**king show and let's have some fun."

He added:

"We have a job to do and we love what we do. Enjoy the camp, enjoy training and I will see you December 16th. Let's go have some f**king fun and no matter what, I owe you food afterwards because of that submission so I still owe you dinner."

Check out the full post between Ian Garry and Vicente Luque below: