Leon Edwards and his team at Team Renegade MMA have recently been cast into the limelight after reports emerged that Ian Garry was asked not to return to the gym.

Garry has become somewhat of a nomadic MMA fighter, and does not call one MMA gym home. Instead, he chooses to travel and learn from experts across the globe.

His decision has been labeled as a smart one by some, however, Veronica Hardy, a teammate of Edwards, has revealed that Garry is barred from training at many MMA gyms in the UK.

Hardy, who spends part of her time training alongside Leon Edwards, lifted the lid on the misconception surrrounding what had happened with the Irishman.

She stated that Ian Garry had not followed the basic rules and respect shown to all those who train at Team Renegade MMA, which prompted his exit.

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Hardy said this:

"[Ian Garry] is the only person to have ever been kicked out of Renegade... Every gym, every gym, that's why in the UK there's been so many [gyms] that haven't allowed him to come. Because there's just basic rules - be respectful, show up on time, don't be spreading gossip about other people. Basic. That's martial arts. I wouldn't have said anything had it not annoyed me so much with how incredible Leon Edwards is."

Ian Garry shares his side of why he was asked to leave Team Renagade MMA by Leon Edwards' coach

Leon Edwards has become one of Britains' brightest combat sports stars since his KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Having called Team Renagade MMA home since 2015, the gym no doubt gained some notoriety following his comeback victory against Usman.

Ian Garry's recent decision to train there indicates that the gym must be well-regarded, and following the request made by Leon Edwards' team asking Garry to leave, he shared his take on what happened.

He accused Team Renegade MMA of being insecure during an interview with The Independent, saying this:

"Gym conflict has absolutely been a massive issue recently. [Leon's] head coach asked me not to come back to Renegade... his head coach had an issue with me training on the mats and recently have asked me not to train there, because, ‘Leon doesn’t want any insecurities or doubts on his own mats, within the gym,’ which I don’t fully understand."

During a more-recent interaction with UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, Ian Garry was far less choice with his words, saying this:

"Because Leon’s a b***h and kicked me out of the gym."

