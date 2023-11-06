Surging UFC prospect Ian Garry claims undefeated contender is likely to become welterweight champion in 2024

UFC's rising star Ian Garry has shared his thoughts on the possible future of the multi-billion dollar promotions' welterweight division.

'The Future' recently sat down for an interview with Sky Sports where he discussed several topics like his last fight and his sparring session with Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

At one point, Garry was asked to predict the fighter he could possibly share the octagon with if he fought for the welterweight gold.

The 25-year-old started by saying that if the current welterweight king Leon Edwards manages to defeat Colby Covington in their upcoming encounter at UFC 296, 'Rocky' would then have to face high-level contenders like Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Garry then went on to claim that Rakhmonov might be sitting on the welterweight throne in 2024.

"If Leon does go out there and win [against Colby Covington], he's got someone like Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov coming right after him and I believe both of those guys have a massive shot at being the champion too. I would say, in the next year, there is a high possibility that Shavkat is the UFC welterweight champion. And that excites me because I've trained with Shavkat. I know how good he is, I know how good I am. when we spar, it's an exciting matchup," said Ian Garry.

Check out Ian Garry's comments from the 10:10 mark below:

Shavkat Rakhmonov has won all five of his UFC fights and has an overall record of 17-0. 'Nomad' is currently scheduled to face Stephen Thompson at UFC 296. If the 29-year-old continues his dominant run in the UFC, there is a good chance that he might get a shot at UFC gold soon.

When will Ian Garry compete in the UFC next?

Ian Garry has his next fight lined up and it will take place in December 2023. 'The Future' will lock horns against Vicente Luque in a welterweight clash at UFC 296. The event will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Ian Garry is currently 13-0 as a fighter and has secured victories in all six of his UFC outings. Luque, on the other hand, recently broke his two-fight skid with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos.

It will be interesting to see whether Garry will keep his undefeated record intact or if Luque will secure a second win in a row at UFC 296.